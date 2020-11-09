Police are appealing for witnesses following a fatal road traffic collision in Reading

At around 12.55pm on Saturday (7/11) a boy was cycling along the B471, Whitchurch Hill, heading towards Pangbourne when he was in a collision with a white van, which was heading up Whitchurch Hill towards Crays Pond.

The 12-year-old boy sustained serious injuries and sadly died in hospital today.

His family are now been supported by specially trained officers.

The driver of the van remained at the scene.

No arrests have been made.

Senior Investigating officer Sergeant Darren Brown, of the Serious Collision Investigation Unit at Three Mile Cross, said; “Firstly our thoughts are with the family and friends of the boy who has sadly died in this incident.

“At the time the boy was cycling with his father, if you think you saw them around this area we would like to speak to you.

“We would also like to speak to anyone who saw the incident or the white Volkswagen Crafter van which was involved in the collision.

“This is a rural location but we hope someone may have some information to assist with our investigation and may have seen something.

“If you have dash-cam or CCTV in the area, we would ask you to check this and please share anything significant with us.

“You can contact us by either calling 101 or making a report online using the reference number 43200364403.”