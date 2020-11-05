Can you help Police locate wanted man, Odin Osman?

The 23-year-old is wanted on recall to prison to complete his sentence for burglary after he breached the conditions of his license.

Osman is from Southampton and it is believed he will still be in that area.

Officers have carried out extensive enquiries to locate him and we are now asking the public for assistance.

He is described as

– white

– around 6ft tall

– of stocky build

– with ginger facial hair and ginger braided hair

Osman knows he is wanted on recall and is believed to be deliberately evading arrest.

Do you know where he is?

Anyone who sees Osman, or who knows where he is, should call 101, quoting the reference 44200389240.

Anyone found to be harbouring him, to deliberately obstruct Police attempts to locate him, may be committing an offence and be liable for arrest and prosecution themselves.