Marking Remembrance

As this year’s commemoration is very different for all of us, please consider alternative ways to mark this important occasion to help prevent the spread of the virus and at all times remember to adhere to government guidelines and the

new National restrictions.

Everyone is being encouraged to stand on their doorstep at 11am and honour the 2-minute silence on Remembrance Sunday and some churches across the city will be ringing their bells at 11.02am.

It is appreciated that you may wish to lay a wreath at this important time, but you must remember you should not make any unnecessary journeys during the new restrictions and advise you to consider visiting your local war memorial as part of your daily exercise.