Two men have been arrested after officers were investigating reports of a burglary in progress at Wildern School in the early hours of this morning (9 Nov).
Upon arrival, officers discovered two suspects on the scene.
A 19-year-old man from Hedge End was arrested on suspicion of one count of burglary and one count of possession of a bladed article in a public place.
A 18-year-old man from Southampton was arrested on suspicion of burglary.
Both men were served with a conditional caution and requested to pay £50 each compensation to Wildern School.
Men who burgled Hampshire school given caution and ordered to pay compensation
November 10, 2020
1 Min Read
Two men have been arrested after officers were investigating reports of a burglary in progress at Wildern School in the early hours of this morning (9 Nov).
You may also like
BREAKING • SOUTH YORKSHIRE • Woodhouse.
Do you know this clown?
November 10, 2020
BREAKING • COVID19
The holidays aren’t coming….
November 10, 2020
BRIGHTON • LATEST NEWS • SUSSEX
Sainsbury staff held at knifepoint in Brighton Robbery
November 10, 2020