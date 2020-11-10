Men who burgled Hampshire school given caution and ordered to pay compensation

Two men have been arrested after officers were investigating reports of a burglary in progress at Wildern School in the early hours of this morning (9 Nov).

Upon arrival, officers discovered two suspects on the scene.

A 19-year-old man from Hedge End was arrested on suspicion of one count of burglary and one count of possession of a bladed article in a public place.

A 18-year-old man from Southampton was arrested on suspicion of burglary.

Both men were served with a conditional caution and requested to pay £50 each compensation to Wildern School.