Carl Fowler, aged 34, of Vaudrey Close, Southampton has been charged with the following offences after being arrested by officers in Southampton on Thursday 5 November:
• One count of shoplifting from Asda on Bournemouth Road, Chandlers Ford on 5 November.
• Four counts of shoplifting from the Co-op in Salisbury Road, Totton, on 30 August, 7 September, 13 September and 9 October.
• Five counts of shoplifting from Asda in Maynard Road, Totton on 27 August, 31 August, 12 September, 16 September and 17 September.
• Failing to provide a specimen for analysis
• Driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence
• No Insurance
He was remanded and appeared before Southampton Magistrates’ Court on Saturday, 7 November.
Police have charged a Southampton man with a number of thefts from shops in Chandlers Ford and Totton
Carl Fowler, aged 34, of Vaudrey Close, Southampton has been charged with the following offences after being arrested by officers in Southampton on Thursday 5 November: