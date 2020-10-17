Concern for missing 16-year-old Umar Khan from Crawley - UKNIP

Police and family are concerned for the safety and welfare of Umar Khan, 16, who has not been seen since he failed to return home from school in Crawley on Friday afternoon, 16 October.

He is described as of South Asian appearance, 5’3″, with black short hair. When last seen he was wearing school uniform with dark blue blazer, white short and black shoes, and a black hooded jacket.

It is believed he may have travelled out of the Crawley area and anyone who has seen Umar since he left school on Friday afternoon, or who has any other information on his whereabouts, is asked to contact Sussex Police on 101, quoting serial 1015 of 16/10.