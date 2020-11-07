Detectives investigating an assault in Eastbourne are appealing for information from the public

Police were called to Bourne Street shortly before 8am on Saturday (7 November) to reports of an assault. No victim was located and there is no trace of the victim at local hospitals.

A 38-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent and remains in custody for questioning.

Detective Sergeant Tod Stewart said: “We suspect a man was assaulted during this incident and we are concerned for his welfare.

“We believe the victim and suspect may be known to each other and would urge anyone with information to report it to us.

“Our priority is ensuring this man assessed and receives any necessary medical treatment.”

Anyone with information, or who knows the identity of this man, is urged to report online or call 101, quoting 246 of 07/11.