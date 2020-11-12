Aleksej Volkov, is wanted for recall prison for breaking his prison discharge licence conditions

Police in West Sussex are searching for 38-year-old Aleksej Volkov, who is wanted for recall prison for breaking his prison discharge licence conditions.

Volkov, whose last known address was in Wick, Littlehampton, was released from prison in October part way through a four months sentence for driving while disqualified, but the Probation Service now require his return to prison.

He is described as white, speaks with an eastern European accent, is 6′, of athletic build with short black receding hair and brown eyes, and tattoos on his right torso and right arm. He may also have a dark goatee beard.

Anyone who sees Volkov or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact the police right away on 101, or 999 if he is present, quoting serial 1242 of 27/10.