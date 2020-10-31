Police investigating a sexual assault near Horsham have arrested a man

The 29-year-old local man was arrested by detectives on Friday (30 October) and is currently in custody for interview and further enquiries.

A woman was running along the Down Links, Southwater, at the junction of Marlpost and Two Mile Ash Road, around 7.20am on Tuesday (27 October) when she was pushed to the ground and sexually assaulted by a man. The man ran off when a member of the public walked past. The victim was taken to hospital and has since been discharged. She is being supported by specialist officers.

The suspect was riding a bicycle and was wearing brown trousers and a distinctive red tartan padded jacket .

Detective Inspector David Grover of the West Sussex Safeguarding Investigations Unit said; “We believe this to have been an isolated incident, and an intensive investigation is still ongoing.

“We are still keen to hear from anyone with information so if you witnessed the assault, recognise the description of the suspect or have information to assist the police investigation, please report online or call 101 quoting reference Operation Morning.”