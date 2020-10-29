Sussex Police has donated £300 to Pevensey & Westham Girls’ Under 10s football team

The money came from the Police Property Act Fund (PPAF) – a pot of money made up from the sale of found property and from property confiscated by order of the court and then sold.

Steve Hadfield, team coach, said: “Pevensey & Westham is a relatively new football team. We work hard to ensure the girls are central to everything.

“We are a family club and try really hard to keep the costs as low as possible. This money will help enormously to ensure the team can turn up on match day with a decent kit and then let their football do the talking.”

PCSO Jake Hopgood, of the Eastbourne Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “I was delighted to have been able to help, and to present the cheque to the team on a match day. They looked great in their new kit and it was lovely to see them enjoying their sport and having fun.”