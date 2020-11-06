Wanted:Jordan Charles arrested and charged with violent offences in Crawley and Brighton

Police have arrested and charged 23-year-old Jordan Charles, who was wanted on suspicion of a series of violent incidents in Crawley and Brighton.

Charles was arrested in London on Wednesday 4 November following police enquiries and has been charged with causing grievous bodily harm (GBH), actual bodily harm (ABH) and assault by battery on 29 May, and possession of a firearm.

He is due to appear in custody at Crawley Magistrates Court on Thursday 5 November, and will also face the court over six court warrants that had previously been issued for his arrest.

They relate to:

– Robbery on 30 December 2019 and witness intimidation in March 2019:

– Threatening a person with a blade in a public place, assault by beating of an emergency worker, common assault on an emergency worker, and racially/religiously aggravated intentional harassment, alarm and distress, all on 17 Aug 2019;

– GBH, affray and possession of an offensive weapon on 7 Sept 2019:

– Criminal damage, possessing an offensive weapon and ABH on 8 December 2019:

– GBH in 2020 whilst on a train.