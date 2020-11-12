Thieves gained access through unknown means and after an untidy search, stolen various miscellaneous items from the car

A theft from motor vehicle has occurred on Streetsbrook Road in Solihull at 22.20hrs on 09/11/2020 whereby two offenders have approached an undefended BMW, gained access through unknown means and after an untidy search, stolen various miscellaneous items from the car. These two offenders are later seen on CCTV depositing some of these items across neighbour’s property. One appears to be female whilst the other is male, but descriptions beyond this are hard to make out. Please make sure as many valuables as possible are kept inside and not in vehicles, especially not on display. Where possible, even keep vehicles in garages. If you have any information in relation to this crime, please get in contact Police on 101 quoting 20SH/276271J/20.