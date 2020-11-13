NIB Selly Oak WEST MIDLANDS

#WANTED:Do you know where Abdul Rahiim is he’s wanted for a number of burglaries?

November 13, 2020
1 Min Read
The 26-year-old is wanted on suspicion of burglaries in the Selly Oak area.
If you see him, or have any information on his whereabouts, please contact West Midlands Police by calling 101.
Quote crime reference number 20BW/229780U/20.
