NIB • Selly Oak • WEST MIDLANDS #WANTED:Do you know where Abdul Rahiim is he’s wanted for a number of burglaries? November 13, 20201 Min Read Share This! FacebookTwitterRedditPinterestEmailGoogle+WhatsApp The 26-year-old is wanted on suspicion of burglaries in the Selly Oak area. If you see him, or have any information on his whereabouts, please contact West Midlands Police by calling 101. Quote crime reference number 20BW/229780U/20. FacebookTwitterRedditPinterestEmailGoogle+WhatsApp You may also like BREAKING • NORTHAMPTONSHIRE A week of coordinated activity has been hailed the most successful one yet! September 26, 2020 BREAKING • LAWLESS BRITAIN • LONDON Fatal stabbing in West Kensington March 7, 2019 AYLESBURY • BREAKING Arrest in connection with escaping from lawful custody April 23, 2019 BREAKING • KENT Need to speed race ends in collision on the M20 in Ashford May 12, 2018 BREAKING • LONDON Fire crews called to Wormwood Scrubs Prison May 15, 2020 BREAKING • LONDON Police charge woman over fatal stabbing in Brent April 17, 2018 BREAKING • PORTSMOUTH Missing Marley Scotney from Southsea June 19, 2016 BREAKING Murder probe launched in Shepard’s Bush June 27, 2019 COVID19 Vital ferry routes between Great Britain and Northern Ireland have been safeguarded April 24, 2020 BREAKING • EXCLUSIVE • ISLE OF WIGHT Yarmouth Lifeboat launched to stricken Yacht in Colwell Bay June 15, 2019 BREAKING • COVID19 The UK government has secured around 30 million doses of the potential vaccine – enough for 15 million people – in an agreement with the two firms behind it November 10, 2020 BREAKING • CHATHAM • KENT Chatham man arrested in connection with Rochester assault October 1, 2019 BREAKING • STORM ALEX • WEATHER A yellow warning is in force as the South is about to take a battering October 1, 2020 BREAKING • HAMPSHIRE • SOUTHAMPTON Three taken to hospital following Head on Road Collision in Brambridge April 18, 2019 DAGENHAM • ESSEX • LATEST NEWS Three people have been charged and have appeared in court following an incident in Dagenham March 7, 2020 BERKSHIRE • BREAKING • READING Print work protest leaves shelves bare September 5, 2020 BREAKING • LONDON Man rushed to hospital following overnight shooting in South East London December 15, 2019 BREAKING • DAGENHAM • LONDON Dagenham Serial child sex attacker jailed for 15 years May 1, 2020 BREAKING Two charged after homeless people set on fire June 25, 2019 BREAKING • GRAVESEND • KENT Man given CRP after Kitchen blaze in Gravesend May 3, 2020 BREAKING • KENT Body found in Berengrave Nature Reserve May 29, 2018 BREAKING • DEAL • DOVER • KENT • SANDWICH UPDATED:Air ambulance called after collision between Van and motorbike in Sandwich July 22, 2020 BREAKING • HAMPSHIRE • SURREY Conman selling fake Television in Surrey and Hampshire lay-bys October 10, 2017 BREAKING • LONDON A man has been taken to hospital after being shot in Edmonton March 6, 2020 BREAKING • WANDSWORTH Police officer smashed over the head with a hammer in Wandsworth May 20, 2019 CHELSEA • KENSINGTON • LATEST NEWS • LONDON Segregated cycle lane for Kensington High Street next month September 18, 2020 BREAKING • GREENWICH • LONDON Bus Driver attacked and has liquid substance thrown in his face in Greenwich March 15, 2020 BREAKING • KENT Man jailed after attacking police officers in Ramsgate February 21, 2020 PORTSMOUTH Warning to Dog Owners after Palm Oil Washes up on Southcoast Beaches December 23, 2016 BREAKING • SURREY Search launched 14 year old girl who has gone missing from Ashford Middlesex September 2, 2018 BREAKING • KENT • RAMSGATE A second woman has been arrested following a disturbance in Ramsgate that left four people with injuries July 14, 2020 BREAKING Recovery of Fire Engine following Fatal in Royston Edited January 19, 2017 BREAKING • CANTERBURY • KENT Two suspected burglars have appeared in court after a car, reported stolen from Ditton, was involved in a collision with two police vehicles April 23, 2020 BREAKING • LONDON Police probe proves Limerick in IED attacks March 22, 2019 A12 • BREAKING • ESSEX • LONDON Salem’s driving had become lethal, accelerating his car to speeds over 140mph September 30, 2020 BREAKING • KENT • ROCHESTER • STROOD Updated Armed Police called to property in Strood April 18, 2020 BREAKING • EASTBOURNE • MISSING • SUSSEX An Eastbourne man is missing after receiving treatment for a head wound in hospital on Saturday night September 13, 2020 BREAKING • ISLE OF WIGHT • PORTSMOUTH With the festival season starting in 2 weeks time Remember Georgia and Tommy thought they would be ok as well May 13, 2019 BREAKING • PORTSMOUTH New Medical Director at the helm of QA in Portsmouth July 27, 2017 BREAKING Murder investigation launched after teens attack man in Hove December 26, 2019 BREAKING • LONDON Croydon Mcoll’s ram raided in the early hours on Sunday morning March 1, 2020 BREAKING • HAMPSHIRE Police Charge Serving Solider over Teen Pals Death in Aldershot February 14, 2017 BREAKING • HOME COUNTIES • KENT Six jailed for 27 years for smuggling migrants across the channel February 27, 2019 BREAKING • LONDON Murder probe launched after man dies In East London stabbing March 6, 2019 Apps • Food • Science • Travel How to find protests in your city when you don’t know where to start September 21, 2020 BREAKING • KENT • ORPINGTON Arson investigation launched after tractor and barn are torched January 12, 2020 BREAKING • SURREY Traveller’s Take Over Surrey Nature Reserve November 9, 2017 LATEST NEWS • MISSING • SUSSEX Have you seen Missing Zoe-Marie Mitchell June 22, 2017 BREAKING • SCAM Coronavirus door to door scam alert October 11, 2020 BREAKING • KENT • SEVENOAKS Police crack down on anti social yobs in Sevenoaks November 2, 2019 BREAKING • SURREY Cashpoint Ram Raiders Strike Again Attacking Cooperative In Cox Lane Ewell November 27, 2017 LATEST NEWS UK will get an extra Bank Holiday to celebrate the Queen’s 70-year reign, it has been announced by the Government. November 12, 2020 BREAKING • SOUTHAMPTON Police Release CCTV after Serious Sex Attack in Southampton Park November 1, 2016 BREAKING Officers are appealing for witnesses after hate crime in Tower Hamlets May 10, 2019 BREAKING • HAMPSHIRE • MEON VALLEY Man arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder in Corhampton bailed July 28, 2019 PORTSMOUTH Portsmouth learning service rated ‘GOOD’ by Ofsted March 17, 2016 BISHOPSGATE • BREAKING • LONDON Police closed A10 Bishopsgate after man climbs on traffic lights August 4, 2020 BREAKING • EXCLUSIVE • PORTSMOUTH Portsmouth lifeboat launched on Service March 30, 2019 BREAKING • LONDON • STOKE NEWINGTON Two men remanded in connection with 2019 murder of Steven Brown in Stoke Newington September 16, 2020 BREAKING • HAMPSHIRE • SOUTHAMPTON Three people have been arrested following a burglary at One Stop in Kendal Avenue, Southampton November 12, 2020 BREAKING A man has been jailed for attempted murder after he launched an unprovoked attack on his friend December 9, 2019 GOSPORT At aged 35 I’m incredibly lucky to of had a double mastectomy and hysterectomy’ April 6, 2016 BREAKING • MARGATE Witness appeal after fruit machine targeted during Margate burglary March 14, 2019 BREAKING • HAVANT Enough is Enough as Havant Gang film attack on Youngster on Mobile Phones July 9, 2017 WATERLOO Man with life-threatening injuries after fight in The Cut September 17, 2020 BREAKING • PORTSMOUTH Mystery after Portsmouth bus lane is cordoned off with Police tape March 12, 2019 BREAKING • GOSPORT • PORTSMOUTH Man rescued and arrested after jumping into Portsmouth Harbour June 6, 2019 BREAKING • OXFORDSHIRE • SHELLINGFORD Sad to report the driver, a man in his eighties, sadly died at the scene October 4, 2020 BLACKHEATH • BREAKING • COVID19 Two people have died of COVID 19 at a Blackheath Care home April 13, 2020 BREAKING • KENT • SEVENOAKS It is alleged the man pushed the woman into the rear of the vehicle before climbing in, closing the door and committing an indecent act in front of her September 25, 2020 BREAKING • KENT • LONDON Man Dead following Fatal stabbing Two Serious at Parsons Green Tube Station October 16, 2017 BREAKING Man rushed to hospital after stabbing in Co-op supermarket January 19, 2020 BREAKING • ISLE OF WIGHT Red Jet Seven naming Ceremony tickets go on sale July 8, 2018 BREAKING • LONDON A man arrested for carrying a firearm and ammunition in south west London has been charged April 10, 2020 BREAKING • KENT Police recover body from St Peters Wharf in Maidstone April 16, 2018 BREAKING • LONDON • NORTH LONDON Deliveroo and UberEats moped rider fatally stabbed in brutal north London knife attack January 4, 2020 BREAKING • GOSPORT Arson attack on Police Car and Four Cars Torched in Gosport October 10, 2016 BREAKING • HOME COUNTIES Fire breaks out on train near Burnham July 27, 2017 BREAKING • SWINDON • WILTSHIRE Police are asking anyone who witnessed the robbery, or anyone who has any information about what happened, to call Swindon CID. September 22, 2020 BREAKING • SOUTHAMPTON Drink Driver arrested after ploughing into Eastleigh Property June 22, 2018 Police have released a CCTV image of suspect they want to identify over a burglary in Leeds Share This! FacebookTwitterRedditPinterestEmailGoogle+WhatsApp Tweets by UK News in Pictures Tweets by UK News in Pictures