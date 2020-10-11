Detectives investigating a stabbing in Toothill, Swindon, have made an arrest.

Officers were called to a report of a disorder outside Tesco in the Toothill Village Centre at approximately 1.10pm on Thursday (8/10).

An 18-year-old man had sustained stab wounds to his leg, arm and abdomen, two of these required stitches. He was taken to the Great Western Hospital by ambulance and has since been released.

Today, as a result of extensive enquiries, officers have arrested a 16-year-old boy from Swindon on suspicion of GBH with intent.

He is currently in custody at Gablecross for questioning.

Anyone with information in relation to the incident should call 101 and quote crime reference number 54200101323.