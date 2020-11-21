Attempted Dog theft by Dog Knapper in Wiltshire

Police in Wiltshire are appealing for information in relation to reports that a group of men are travelling around the eastern part of Wiltshire attempting to steal pet dogs. On Wednesday 18 November, a green/silver coloured Suzuki 4×4 – possibly a Vitara model – was seen driving around the Shalbourne, Bedwyn, Bagshot and Hungerford area with the occupants attempting to take dogs from kennels, gardens and back yards of addresses. In some cases a suspect will ring the front door bell while another goes around the back of the property to try and steal the animals. We are asking people to be vigilant and keep their dogs locked inside the house or ensure their kennels are safe and secure. Anyone with any information about this vehicle or the occupants should call us on 101 quoting crime reference number 54200115124. Please call 999 if a crime is in progress. Alternatively, you can report anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.