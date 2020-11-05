Police are appealing for information regarding the whereabouts of Charlie Gunning, who is wanted

We are appealing for information regarding the whereabouts of Charlie Gunning, who is wanted.

Gunning, 24, is wanted in connection with a number of driving offences and is described as white, approximately 5ft 10 inches tall, of regular build, with brown hair and brown eyes.

He is believed to frequent the Westbury area and if you see him or you know where he is, please call us on 101 with a description of him and his direction of travel and quote crime reference number 54200088490. In an emergency, call 999.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.