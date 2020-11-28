Support the Bobby Scheme appeal for the “CO-Be Alarmed”

The Bobby Scheme is calling on businesses in Hampshire and the Isle of Wight to raise £10,000 for carbon
monoxide detectors to protect vulnerable and elderly people in their own homes across the region this
winter.
Known as the silent killer, carbon monoxide (CO) is a poisonous gas that cannot be seen or smelt without a
CO detector, putting lives at risk every year, especially as fires and boilers which run on gas or oil are
switched on for the winter. Fitting a CO detector remains the best way to protect family and homes against
CO poisoning.
The Bobby Scheme’s 2020 “CO-Be Alarmed” campaign
23 November saw the start of Monoxide Awareness Week, and the Bobby Scheme plans to raise £10,000
this winter to buy and install up to 800 CO detectors across the region and are appealing for support from
local businesses and individuals to help fund the initiative.
Supported by the emergency services and local authorities, The Bobby Scheme provides a free service to
elderly and vulnerable people, promoting crime prevention, home security and fire safety initiatives.
Qualified Bobby Scheme fitters visit homes to give safety advice and, if necessary, fit CO detectors free of
charge in the most effective places around the home to offer the greatest protection for residents.
Theresa Pratt, General Manager of the Blue Lamp Trust, the charity which funds and supports the Bobby
Scheme in Hampshire and the Isle of Wight, said: “We are running this appeal in conjunction with CO
Awareness Week and Energy UK’s “CO – Be Alarmed” campaign to reduce the number of deaths and
injuries that happen every year due to carbon monoxide poisoning.
“If we can raise enough for 800 detectors, that means we can provide our service throughout the winter
when the risk from CO is at its height.”
Despite the potential dangers of CO, 66% of UK households are without a working detector. According to
the NHS, CO poisoning causes around 60 deaths each year in England and Wales. People who are
particularly vulnerable to CO poisoning include:
Those with chronic heart disease
Anyone with respiratory problems
Pregnant women
Babies and young children
During Covid19 lockdown, the elderly and vulnerable people who are living alone and spending more time
indoors are at particular risk of CO poisoning. This is why Bobby Scheme fitters are paying particular
attention to CO detectors during their home visits.
CO can be produced by any fossil fuel burning device, from gas cookers and oil boilers to wood burners, so
many homes and rental properties could be harbouring a potentially deadly appliance, especially as they
get switched on after a summer of disuse. However, some simple steps can help protect against CO leaks:
Ensure ventilation in the home, especially chimneys, is not blocked
Get appliances serviced regularly to ensure they are in good working order
Know the signs of CO poisoning and know what to do if symptoms appear
The Blue Lamp Trust
Since 2011, The Blue Lamp Trust has been a leading national provider of training and assessments for taxi
licence applicants and private hire car drivers for over 120 licensing authorities.
Income made by the not-for-profit organisation funds the Bobby Scheme in Hampshire and the Isle of
Wight, an initiative to improve home safety and security for the vulnerable and elderly.
Any businesses or individuals interested in sponsoring CO detectors can visit the campaign’s donations
page at https://bluelamptrust.org.uk/bobby-scheme-landingpage/ or phone 0300 777 0157.