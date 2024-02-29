Easter enthusiasts across the UK have been left devastated as Mars confirms the discontinuation of its beloved Galaxy Enchanted Easter eggs, igniting a wave of disappointment among chocolate lovers.

Mars Wrigley, the confectionery giant responsible for popular brands like Galaxy, Celebrations, and M&Ms, has revealed that the Galaxy Enchanted eggs will no longer be available, leaving many fans bereft ahead of the upcoming Easter festivities.

While Easter is typically a time of joy for chocolate enthusiasts, with an array of tempting treats adorning supermarket shelves, the absence of the Galaxy Enchanted eggs has left a noticeable void for many.

Despite the recent introduction of new Easter chocolates from other major brands, including Cadbury’s white chocolate Creme Egg Easter Egg and Nestle’s Aero bars, the news of Galaxy Enchanted eggs’ discontinuation has cast a pall over the season for devoted fans.

Expressing their dismay on social media platforms, consumers have shared their disappointment at being unable to find the cherished Galaxy eggs. One Twitter user lamented, “@GalaxyChocolate are your enchanted eggs discontinued? Missing my Easter galaxy fix.”

Another echoed the sentiment, querying, “Why are there no enchanted galaxy eggs in any shops anywhere??? What the heck is going onnnnnnnnn.”

Responding to inquiries, a spokesperson for Mars Wrigley UK confirmed the discontinuation, stating, “We can confirm that for the moment we have discontinued our Galaxy Enchanted eggs.”

However, the spokesperson offered a glimmer of hope for disillusioned fans, mentioning the availability of Galaxy Creamy Truffle Mini Eggs in Milk Chocolate or Hazelnut as an alternative.

Nevertheless, the news has left many fans shattered, with one lamenting, “galaxy has discontinued the golden eggs/enchanted eggs chocolates and I am never going to recover from this heartbreak,” while another expressed, “IM DEVASTATED???”

The discontinuation of Galaxy Enchanted eggs marks another loss for Easter chocolate enthusiasts, reminiscent of Mars’ decision to discontinue Galaxy Golden Eggs back in 2020.

As chocolate lovers grapple with the absence of their cherished Easter treat, many remain hopeful for its eventual return, clinging to memories of its creamy indulgence and generous portion size.

