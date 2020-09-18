Police are appealing for witnesses and any dash cam or CCTV footage after a woman reported she was raped in Portsmouth in the early hours of this...
One of the occupants, a woman in her 40s, has suffered serious head injuries as a result and is currently in hospital receiving treatment
Three teenage boys have been arrested on suspicion of arson of a £330k School Bus
George Collison was last seen in the Grange Road area of Gillingham at around 11am on Saturday
A woman in her 30s, was assaulted by a man in the park before he left the area
Today we have all the comforts in a new world, amid a new pandemic. But we complain because we need to wear masks and social distance from each other
Imagine you were born in 1900. When you’re 14, World War I begins and ends when you’re 18 with 22 million dead. Soon after, a global...
Officers will patrol public spaces and will also respond to incidents where groups gather in numbers larger than six.
People arriving in England from Thailand and Singapore will not need to self-isolate for 2 weeks
Stronger measures introduced in parts of the North East of England to tackle rising infection rates
Two new Lighthouse Labs in Newcastle and Bracknell will join the largest network of diagnostic testing facilities created in British history to help scale up testing capacity ahead of winter
The CCTV operator noticed that Taylor had a package in his trousers and a further search was completed
A Drug dealer caught by CCTV operators in Chelmsford jailed Taylor previously received a suspended sentence on 3 March 2020 for possession with...
Teenager who drove a stolen car recklessly is jailed
Cyber crime operation ends with hackers jailed
Can you help? Appeal to find missing dogs
Man from Southend jailed for child sex offences
Detectives investigating a suspicious bus fire in Shepherdswell, near Dover, are appealing for witnesses to come forward. Kent Police was called to...
When they appeared before the court Buzi was jailed for two years and three months and Cenaj received a two-year sentence
Two air ambulances were called to Minster Shingle Bank
Man stabbed in front of his two children in Bromley
Officers attempted to speak with the man after a traffic cone was thrown towards them
Police say they are aware of comments circulating on social media suggesting that a man taken unwell at a protest in #TrafalgarSquare yesterday had...
Scott’s family are very concerned he’s gone missing
A total of 32 arrests were made for offences including violent disorder, public order and assault on an emergency worker, as well under Covid Regulations.
Half of the external extraction system at the rear of the property from the ground floor to the roof was damaged by fire
Police believe the men may have been disturbed by a car driving close by they urgently want to speak with anyone who was on Turner Road just before 1am on Sunday
Officers searching for missing Alexander Hayter from Abbotts Ann have found a body
Two men arrested following drugs warrant in Southampton
Witness appeal following serious collision on Briddlesford Road, Isle of Wight
A 44-year-old man has sustained stab wounds and has been taken to hospital in a serious condition, where he remains at this time
Police are appealing for witnesses following an attempted murder in Reading. It happened at around 7.40pm today (19/9) in Coley Avenue, Reading...
Eight dogs were stolen from a kennels at Wilden in Bedfordshire on Sunday night, leaving the business owner “devastated”
Manhunt launched for Graham Woollett absconded from the prison yesterday evening
A school bus driver who took photos of young girls leaving his bus will now serve nearly Three years in Prison
