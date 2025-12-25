Watch Live

Cold Health Alert and Weather Warnings Hit UK This Christmas Day

Blustery winds cancel Christmas swimming events as winter weather warnings sweep the UK.

Yellow Alerts Signal Trouble for Vulnerable Brits

A cold health alert has been issued in the South West of England, warning of increased risks to vulnerable people from 6pm on Christmas Day until midday on Boxing Day. The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) highlights a “greater risk to life” and a surge in healthcare demand.

The Met Office has also slapped yellow wind warnings on the South West and Wales. Gusts of 45-55mph, peaking at 65mph along the coast, threaten travel chaos and power cuts.

“Given the more unusual wind direction, this may lead to some disruption to transport and power supplies,” said the Met Office. “Large waves will be an additional hazard on some coasts.”

Christmas Swim Events Cancelled Amid Rough Seas

Festive swimmers have been left disappointed as the Coverack swim in Cornwall is postponed to New Year’s Day for safety. Devon’s Start Bay Inn also cancelled its Boxing Day swim due to hazardous seas.

Elsewhere, temperatures remain chilly but bearable, hitting around 7°C in the North East and 6°C in the South East.

No White Christmas: Dry Weather to Rule

Forget snow angels this year — the Met Office says a white Christmas is “highly unlikely” with a dry outlook across the UK. Instead, expect blustery, windy weather to dominate the festive period.

RAC Warns Drivers: Get ‘Road Ready’ to Avoid Breakdowns

RAC urges drivers to prepare their cars for colder conditions ahead. Checks on tyres, oil, coolant, and headlights are essential as the cold snap could lead to increased breakdowns.

Travel chaos has already hit routes on Christmas Eve, with 4.2 million cars on the move and a fatal crash on the M2 near Medway leading to road closure. A 20-year-old woman tragically died.

Additionally, the M27 will close from Whiteley to Fareham until early January, causing expected delays between Southampton and Portsmouth.

