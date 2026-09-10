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HORRIFIC NEWS Emergency crews rush to River Island after mobility scooter incident on escalator

Emergency crews rush to River Island after mobility scooter incident on escalator

Emergency services rushed to River Island in Bradford city centre after a person reportedly fell backwards on an escalator while using a mobility scooter.

The incident happened on Thursday morning, with firefighters and other emergency responders called to the city centre store.

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said crews were alerted at 11.03am following reports of a person trapped beneath a mobility scooter.

A spokesperson said: “We were called at 11:03 to reports of a person stuck under a mobility scooter.”

 

Witnesses reported seeing emergency crews arriving at the store as shoppers gathered outside while the incident was dealt with.

River Island was temporarily closed as emergency services worked at the scene and made the area safe.

Initial reports suggested the person and mobility scooter had fallen backwards while on an escalator, although the precise circumstances have not yet been officially confirmed.

There has been no official update on the condition of the person involved.

 

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