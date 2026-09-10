Father of teenager killed in A66 crash charged after disturbance at son’s funeral

The father of a 17-year-old killed in the A66 crash near Middlesbrough that claimed seven lives has been charged following an alleged assault during his son’s funeral.

Gye Worthy, 39, was arrested after police were called to a disturbance during the funeral service for his son, Cole Worthy, at Teesside Crematorium on Wednesday, September 9.

It is alleged that Worthy assaulted a mourner during the service before obstructing officers who attended the scene.

Father charged following funeral disturbance

Cleveland Police confirmed Worthy has now been charged with common assault, a public order offence and obstructing police.

A force spokesperson said: “The 39-year-old man arrested yesterday (Wednesday 9 September) at Teesside Crematorium, following a disturbance during a service, has now been charged with common assault, public order and obstructing police.

“He is due to appear before Teesside Magistrates’ Court on October 2.”

The charges relate to allegations and Worthy has not been convicted of the offences.

Seven killed in A66 collision

Cole was among five young men killed alongside two Cleveland Police officers in a catastrophic Collision on the A66 at South Bank, near Middlesbrough, in the early hours of Saturday, August 22.

Cole, 17, died alongside Jakub Matusiak, 23, Makai Saddington, 18, Michael Cahill, 23, and Theo Rae, 17.

Police officers PC Matthew Blades, 37, and PC Tom Clough, 38, were also killed.

The collision happened at around 3.39am when a Volkswagen Passat carrying the five young men collided with a police armed response vehicle.

Police said the occupants of the Passat had links to organised Crime and were attempting to flee police when the vehicle travelled the wrong way along the A66 before the fatal collision.

Family pays tribute to Cole

Following Cole’s funeral, a friend of his mother thanked those who had attended to pay their respects.

In a message shared on behalf of the family, mourners were thanked for their support and for sharing memories of the teenager.

The tribute said: “Cole was so loved and today showed us just how far that love reached.”

It added: “He will live on in all our hearts forever. Rest, our beautiful Coley, we love you more than anything.”