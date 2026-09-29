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THE POWER Darts legend Phil Taylor coming out of retirement aged 66

Darts legend Phil Taylor coming out of retirement aged 66

Sixteen-time world darts champion Phil “The Power” Taylor is coming out of retirement to make a return to competitive action at the age of 66.

Taylor will reunite with two-time world champion Adrian “Jackpot” Lewis for the MODUS Super Series International Pairs Tournament in Portsmouth from November 23 to 28.

The pair have a formidable history representing England together, having won four World Cup of Darts titles.

Taylor persuaded back to the oche

Taylor retired from the professional circuit in 2018 after a career which established him as one of the most successful players in darts history.

He subsequently competed on the World Seniors circuit before stepping away from competitive action.

Taylor said he had been approached “plenty of times” about making another comeback but revealed the opportunity to play alongside Lewis was one of the few offers capable of tempting him back to the oche.

The appearance does not currently represent a permanent return to professional darts.

The International Pairs Tournament is not an official PDC event, with Taylor instead returning for the special pairs competition alongside his former England teammate.

The full line-up for the tournament is expected to be announced on October 10.

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