Rochester child sex offender jailed for 21 years after rape and sexual assault convictions

A Rochester man who subjected a child to three years of sexual abuse has been jailed for 21 years after being convicted of offences including rape and sexual assault.

Marty Hunter, 56, of Sir Evelyn Road, Rochester, targeted the victim over a period of years and used threats in an attempt to prevent the abuse being reported.

Kent Police said Hunter would tell the child they would get into trouble if anyone was told about what was happening.

The victim eventually disclosed the abuse in 2021 after listening to advice during an NSPCC presentation.

Hunter denied allegations

Following the disclosure, police launched an investigation and Hunter was interviewed.

He denied the allegations and was subsequently charged with 13 offences, including rape and sexual assault.

Hunter pleaded not guilty and the case went to trial at Maidstone Crown Court.

A jury convicted him on all 13 counts.

Jailed for 21 years

Hunter returned to Maidstone Crown Court on Friday, 25 September 2026, where he was sentenced to 21 years in prison.

He will serve a further one year on licence following his release.

The court also imposed a Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO).

‘Appalling and terrifying campaign of abuse’

Investigating officer Detective Constable Thabi Hollingsworth praised the victim for coming forward and giving evidence.

She said:

“Hunter targeted the victim over a period of years. He subjected them to the most appalling and terrifying campaign of abuse, using threats to stop them reporting it.

“The victim has been incredibly brave in coming forward and giving evidence, having to relive their ordeal.

“I hope that they can now move forward knowing Hunter will be serving a lengthy prison sentence.”

Hunter is now beginning his 21-year prison sentence following his convictions at Maidstone Crown Court.