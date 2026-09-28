Fake taxi driver jailed for 20 years after abducting and repeatedly raping woman in Brighton

A man who posed as a taxi driver before abducting and repeatedly raping a 19-year-old woman in brighton has been jailed for 20 years.

Ruckling Ramsay, 61, picked up the young woman in Brighton city centre during the early hours of 3 July 2022 before driving her to a series of locations, including Shoreham Power Station and remote areas of the South Downs.

Sussex Police said Ramsay pressured the vulnerable woman into sniffing a white powder before subjecting her to repeated sexual attacks.

She was raped and sexually assaulted multiple times during the ordeal, with one of the attacks carried out at knifepoint.

Friend tracked victim’s location

At around 9.30am, the woman managed to secretly contact a