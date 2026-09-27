Prominent chemsex drug supplier jailed after police uncover Salford ‘laboratory’

A prominent supplier within Manchester’s chemsex scene has been jailed for five years after police uncovered what they described as a drugs “laboratory” at a flat in Salford.

Cairo Taylor, 29, was sentenced at Manchester Crown Court on Friday, September 25, after pleading guilty to 16 offences involving the supply of Class A and Class B drugs.

Greater Manchester Police said raids carried out in May uncovered large quantities of crystal methamphetamine and ketamine.

Officers also discovered a 20-litre barrel containing a chemical believed to have been used to enhance drugs before they were supplied.

Drugs worth up to £200,000 recovered

Investigators said analysis of the evidence showed Taylor had been operating at a high level within Manchester’s chemsex drug supply network.

Police examined mobile phone data and other material seized during the investigation and said it indicated Taylor had been attempting to chemically alter and improve the quality of drugs before distributing them.

The drugs recovered were estimated to have a street value of between £150,000 and £200,000.

Greater Manchester Police said the substances involved are associated with significant health risks and can leave vulnerable people at risk of exploitation and serious harm.

‘Effectively running a drugs laboratory’

Sergeant Adam Culpan, of GMP’s City Centre Violence Reduction and Exploitation Team, said Taylor’s conviction had significantly disrupted the supply of drugs across Greater Manchester.

He said: “The analysis we made found that Taylor was effectively running a drugs laboratory, and since his arrest a well-known drugs line has ceased operating.

“This is an extremely uncommon outcome in large-scale drugs investigations where supply networks are often quickly replaced.

“The substances involved present serious risks to health and wellbeing and can leave people vulnerable to exploitation, serious injury and even death.”

Operation targeting chemsex-related harm

The investigation formed part of Operation Eastnor, a multi-agency initiative launched in March 2025 to tackle harms associated with chemsex activity.

City of Manchester Central Superintendent Nicola Williams said the operation brings together police, healthcare providers, academics, community groups and third-sector organisations.

Police said the programme is intended to safeguard vulnerable people, disrupt criminal activity and improve awareness among officers and partner organisations of the risks associated with chemsex.

Duncan Craig OBE, chief executive of We Are Survivors, which delivers a chemsex harm-reduction project alongside George House Trust, also thanked Greater Manchester Police for working with specialist organisations to improve understanding of the issue and tackle associated harms.