Major incident at RAF Fairford as men held under Explosives Act and bomb squad examines vehicles

A major security operation is continuing near RAF Fairford after several men were arrested on suspicion of offences under the Explosives Act and Army bomb-disposal specialists were called to examine a number of vehicles.

Homes in Whelford, close to the Gloucestershire airbase used by the United States Air Force, have been evacuated and residents moved to a leisure centre while the investigation continues.

Gloucestershire Police said a cordon remains in place and officers currently believe the incident is contained.

Reports of men detained at gunpoint

Footage circulating online reportedly shows at least four men being detained at gunpoint during the overnight operation.

Local reports claim the incident began at around 1am, with a police helicopter circling the RAF Fairford area for around an hour.

Those details have not yet been confirmed by Gloucestershire Police, which has so far said only that several men have been arrested on suspicion of offences under the Explosives Act.

There has also been no official confirmation of the identities of those detained, what officers may have discovered, their suspected motive or whether RAF Fairford itself was an intended target.

Army bomb disposal specialists examining vehicles

The Army’s specialist Explosive Ordnance Disposal team is examining a number of vehicles as part of the operation.

A significant emergency services presence has been deployed, including armed officers and Hazardous Area Response Team personnel.

Reuters reported that armed police were blocking access to the main entrance of RAF Fairford, while around 30 emergency vehicles — including police cars, ambulances and fire appliances — were positioned in the area.

Security increased at RAF Fairford

Security measures at the airbase had already been significantly increased in recent days.

A US Air Force spokesperson said it was aware of reporting surrounding the situation but would not discuss specific force-protection measures.

The spokesperson said the 501st Combat Support Wing and other US wings based in Britain remained vigilant and would take appropriate measures to protect US service personnel, civilians, contractors and their families.

RAF Fairford has been used by US forces during operations connected with the ongoing conflict involving Iran.

There is currently no official confirmation linking the arrests to Iran, terrorism or any planned attack on RAF Fairford, and police have not announced a suspected motive.

The investigation remains ongoing.