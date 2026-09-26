Person rescued from bedroom window as ten fire engines tackle major Tranmere garage blaze

A person has been rescued from a first-floor bedroom window and two dogs have been saved after a major fire broke out at a car repair garage in Tranmere, Merseyside.

Ten fire engines, an aerial appliance and a service drone were deployed to the blaze on Dial Road after Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service was alerted at around 11.35pm.

The first crews arrived just three minutes later and found a single-storey car repair garage well alight, with a two-storey property alongside it.

Person rescued through bedroom window

Firefighters used a triple-extension ladder to rescue one person from a first-floor bedroom window of the adjoining property.

The casualty was being assessed by paramedics at the scene.

Two dogs were also rescued from the building as firefighters searched the property for any other occupants.

Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service said firefighters wearing breathing apparatus entered the two-storey property to carry out searches and tackle the blaze.

Crews were also working to gain access to the burning garage through its roller shutters.

As the incident escalated, seven firefighters wearing breathing apparatus were involved in firefighting operations and an aerial appliance was being prepared for use.

A service drone was also deployed to provide crews with situational awareness from above.

Police and ambulance crews at scene

Merseyside Police and North West Ambulance Service are attending, with police maintaining an outer cordon around the incident.

The fireground has been divided into sectors and a multi-agency meeting has been held as emergency services coordinate their response.

Residents living nearby have been advised to keep their doors and windows closed because of smoke from the fire.

People with existing health conditions have also been advised to keep medication nearby and contact NHS 111 if they experience any ill effects.

The incident remains ongoing.