Fort Blockhouse could become migrant processing centre as Gosport faces second major immigration facility

Plans to potentially use a historic sea fort in Gosport as a processing centre for people arriving in small boats have prompted concern locally, with a major immigration removal centre already being redeveloped less than a mile away.

Fort Blockhouse, which guards the entrance to Portsmouth Harbour, is reportedly being considered as a reception facility under contingency proposals for dealing with small boats arriving on the Hampshire coast.

The proposal comes as the Home Office presses ahead with the redevelopment of Haslar Immigration Removal Centre, which is expected to eventually provide around 600 detention places.

The possibility of having two significant immigration facilities in Gosport has prompted opposition from some residents and local political representatives.

Fort Blockhouse considered for small boat arrivals

Fort Blockhouse is a historic military site on the Haslar peninsula at the entrance to Portsmouth Harbour.

According to the reported proposals, it could be used as a reception centre if increasing numbers of small boats begin reaching the Hampshire coast rather than the more established arrival routes towards Kent.

The plans have emerged amid reports that people-smuggling networks have been attempting longer Channel routes towards Hampshire.

However, the Fort Blockhouse proposal should not be confused with the confirmed redevelopment of Haslar.

Haslar to provide around 600 detention places

The Home Office says it is proceeding with plans to reopen the former Haslar Immigration Removal Centre in 2027.

The development is being carried out in two phases.

Around 130 places are planned through refurbishment of the existing accommodation, while a proposed second phase would add approximately 470 places, subject to planning permission and necessary approvals.

That would take Haslar’s total capacity to around 600.

The Home Office says the centre will hold a mixture of time-served foreign national offenders and immigration offenders while arrangements are made for their removal from the UK.

Gosport council leader raises concerns

Gosport Borough Council leader Councillor Zoe Huggins has written to Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood to raise concerns about the potential use of Fort Blockhouse.

She highlighted recent protests in the Portsmouth Harbour area and argued that the characteristics and constraints of potential sites should be properly considered before decisions are taken.

One concern raised is the geography of Fort Blockhouse.

The site sits on a peninsula with limited road access, prompting fears that protesters could potentially disrupt vehicles travelling to and from a reception facility.

MP questions suitability of Portsmouth Harbour

Gosport MP Dame Caroline Dinenage has also criticised the prospect of establishing a new processing facility in the area.

She said recent events had reinforced concerns expressed by local representatives and police about using Portsmouth Harbour for small boat disembarkations.

Dinenage argued that the area does not have suitable facilities or transport infrastructure for such operations and said future arrivals should instead be taken to established processing infrastructure in Kent.

Fort Blockhouse proposal not yet confirmed

While the redevelopment of Haslar Immigration Removal Centre is proceeding, the potential use of Fort Blockhouse as a small boat reception or processing centre remains a proposal rather than a confirmed permanent facility.

If it proceeds, Gosport could have a major immigration detention centre alongside a separate facility dealing with some people arriving across the Channel.

The Home Office says Haslar is part of its wider expansion of detention capacity to support the removal of foreign national offenders and others with no legal right to remain in the UK.