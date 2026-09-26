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STORM WARNING Powerful nor’easter forces major cruise ships to change routes and delay sailings

Powerful nor’easter forces major cruise ships to change routes and delay sailings

A powerful nor’easter affecting the US East Coast and Atlantic Canada has forced several major cruise ships to change routes, cut port visits and delay departures as operators attempt to avoid the worst of the weather.

A series of low-pressure systems has combined into a large storm system, with at least four cruise ships confirming significant itinerary changes by late September 25.

Carnival Cruise Line, Norwegian Cruise Line and Royal Caribbean are among the operators affected, while passengers booked on other ships sailing from ports including New York, Baltimore, Boston and Philadelphia are being advised to closely monitor updates.

Carnival Sunshine forced further out to sea

Carnival Sunshine has diverted further out to sea in an effort to find calmer conditions and avoid the nor’easter.

The ship had been due to return to Norfolk, Virginia, in time for its next sailing on September 27.

However, the diversion means the vessel will not arrive back as originally scheduled, with its next departure now planned for September 28.

Norwegian Escape leaves Halifax early

Norwegian Escape also changed its itinerary after departing New York on September 19 for a seven-night Canada and New England cruise.

Its scheduled visit to Halifax, Nova Scotia, on September 24 was shortened so the 4,266-guest ship could begin its return to New York ahead of the deteriorating weather.

Passengers were told the change was necessary because of forecast conditions associated with the developing nor’easter and to allow the vessel to navigate the region before the storm reached its strongest conditions.

Norwegian Escape departed Halifax several hours early and was expected to reach New York late on Friday evening before remaining alongside overnight. Guests were still expected to disembark as planned on Saturday morning.

Carnival Venezia Bermuda itinerary disrupted

Carnival Venezia has also been affected after leaving New York for a Bermuda cruise.

The ship’s time in Bermuda was shortened and its return route to New York altered because of the conditions.

Carnival Cruise Line brand ambassador John Heald said the captain had slowed the vessel during bad weather to make the journey more comfortable for passengers.

The disruption also affected the ship’s following five-night Bermuda cruise.

Its delayed departure and subsequent rerouting meant the vessel was expected to arrive in Bermuda at 9am on September 27 rather than 9am the previous day.

Royal Caribbean abandons Canada route

Royal Caribbean’s Vision of the Seas made one of the biggest changes, abandoning its planned Canada and New England itinerary and heading south instead.

The 2,050-guest ship had been scheduled to leave Baltimore on September 24 for a nine-night voyage.

Instead, the vessel remained overnight in Baltimore before a delayed departure.

Its replacement itinerary takes passengers south to Florida and the Bahamas, including calls at Port Canaveral, Nassau and Grand Bahama Island, before returning to Maryland on October 3.

More cruise ships could be affected

Further disruption remains possible as the storm affects the region.

Ships scheduled around New York include Crystal Symphony, Queen Mary 2 and Valiant Lady, while Independence of the Seas and Oasis of the Seas have sailings involving Cape Liberty Cruise Port in New Jersey.

Carnival Pride is scheduled in Baltimore, while Silver Wind and Norwegian Breakaway have calls in Boston.

Celebrity Silhouette is expected in Portland, Maine, while Norwegian Jewel is scheduled to be in Philadelphia on September 26.

Passengers due to sail from ports across the northeastern United States and Atlantic Canada are being advised to check directly with their cruise line as forecasts develop and further itinerary changes are confirmed.

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