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NITROUS OXIDE Bradford driver jailed after nitrous oxide-fuelled crash leaves woman seriously injured

Bradford driver jailed after nitrous oxide-fuelled crash leaves woman seriously injured

A Bradford driver has been jailed for three years and eight months after crashing into multiple vehicles while under the influence of nitrous oxide, leaving a woman seriously injured.

Cheten Bhardwaj, 35, of New Cross Street, Bradford, was sentenced at Bradford Crown Court on Friday, September 25.

He admitted causing serious injury by dangerous driving, possession of nitrous oxide for wrongful inhalation and driving a motor vehicle with a proportion of a specified controlled drug above the legal limit.

Police received several calls reporting multiple collisions on Halifax Road on May 9 last year.

Bhardwaj was behind the wheel of a Volvo V40 while under the influence of nitrous oxide when he crashed into several vehicles.

One woman suffered serious injuries as a result of the collisions.

Dashcam footage recovered from Bhardwaj’s own vehicle captured his driving in the moments leading up to the crashes.

The footage, which was shown to the court, recorded his passenger repeatedly urging him to “slow down” and “use the brake”.

Bhardwaj subsequently admitted the three offences.

At Bradford Crown Court, he was sentenced to three years and eight months in prison.

He was also disqualified from driving for three years and ten months.

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