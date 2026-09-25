Zack Polanski heckled at Jewish community hustings after declaring himself anti-Zionist

Green Party leader Zack Polanski was heckled and booed during a Jewish community hustings in London after declaring himself an “anti-Zionist” and setting out his views on Israel, Gaza and antisemitism.

Polanski, who is Jewish, was appearing alongside other candidates contesting the Holborn and St Pancras by-election on October 8 at an event organised by the Board of Deputies of British Jews and the London Jewish Forum.

The Green candidate faced repeated interruptions as the discussion turned to antisemitism and criticism of the Israeli government.

Polanski argued that criticism of Israel’s actions should not automatically be regarded as antisemitic and said Jewish safety and Palestinian safety should not be treated as competing concerns.

During one heated exchange, he argued that accusations of antisemitism made in response to claims about Israel’s conduct in Gaza could ultimately make Jewish people less safe.

His comments prompted a strong reaction from sections of the audience, with heckling and challenges directed towards him.

The debate became particularly heated when candidates were asked whether they considered themselves Zionists.

Polanski replied: “I am an anti-Zionist,” acknowledging that his answer would be difficult for some people in the room to hear.