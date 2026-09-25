Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

HIT AND RUN Person found dead after overnight incident as major police cordon remains on North Pole Road

Person found dead after overnight incident as major police cordon remains on North Pole Road

A person has been found dead following an overnight incident on North Pole Road in west London, where a major police cordon remains in place this morning.

Emergency services were called to the area during the early hours of Friday, September 25, following reports of a collision.

London Ambulance Service said it was called at 1.22am and sent an ambulance crew, paramedics in fast response cars and an incident response officer.

The first paramedic arrived at the scene in less than two minutes.

A person was subsequently confirmed dead.

A significant police cordon remains in place on North Pole Road while officers investigate the circumstances surrounding the death.

Pictures from the scene show police tape stretched across the carriageway, with officers preventing access to the cordoned area.

 

Cars, cyclists and pedestrians attempting to enter North Pole Road from the Latimer Road direction have reportedly been turned away.

One witness said an officer described the location as a “serious crime scene”, although the Metropolitan Police has not yet confirmed the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

The road has been closed for several hours, with the incident first reported at around 12.55am.

Collision investigation work has been taking place within the cordon.

Bus routes 7 and 70 have also been diverted because of the closure, with passengers advised to allow additional time for their journeys.

Access restrictions remain around North Pole Road, although alternative routes are available through the surrounding White City and Shepherd’s Bush area.

Police have not yet released the identity of the person who died or further details about how the incident occurred.

The Metropolitan Police has been approached for further information.

Enquiries remain ongoing.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Around 200 protesters gather in Basingstoke after Danny Tommo arrested over Channel boat incident

Around 200 protesters gather in Basingstoke after Danny Tommo arrested over Channel boat incident

Breaking News, UK News
Enfield man jailed after using AI to turn photos of women and children into sexual images

AI PERV Enfield man jailed after using AI to turn photos of women and children into sexual images

UK News
Two arrested after serious assault outside Poundland in Plymouth city centre

STREET ATTACK Two arrested after serious assault outside Poundland in Plymouth city centre

UK News
Man jailed after attacking woman with hammer at Bristol home

HAMMER ATTACK Man jailed after attacking woman with hammer at Bristol home

UK News
Fire tears through Hackney community garden as residents evacuated after ‘loud bangs’

MAJOR BLAZE Fire tears through Hackney community garden as residents evacuated after ‘loud bangs’

UK News
Man jailed for life after murdering couple in their Newhaven home before collecting their children from school

EVIL HUMAN Man jailed for life after murdering couple in their Newhaven home before collecting their children from school

UK News
Four arrested after Halifax affray leaves three men injured in suspected bladed weapon attack

KNIFE RAMPAGE Four arrested after Halifax affray leaves three men injured in suspected bladed weapon attack

UK News
Girl, 16, dies after being hit by car near Highgate School as driver arrested

CHILD KILLED Girl, 16, dies after being hit by car near Highgate School as driver arrested

UK News
Foreign Office updates Mexico travel advice as Category 5 Hurricane Polo threatens Pacific coast

DO NOT TRAVEL WARNING Foreign Office updates Mexico travel advice as Category 5 Hurricane Polo threatens Pacific coast

UK News
Police launch investigation after man found dead in public place in Shipley

POLICE PROBE Police launch investigation after man found dead in public place in Shipley

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Child seriously injured after being hit by van on Isle of Wight

HIT BY A CAR Child seriously injured after being hit by van on Isle of Wight

UK News
Brighton student faces two public order charges following pro-Palestine protest

PROTEST CHARGES Brighton student faces two public order charges following pro-Palestine protest

National News
Danny Tommo charged after English Channel dinghy incident

TWO TIER JUSTICE Danny Tommo charged after English Channel dinghy incident

Breaking News, UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Durham Police officer accused of sexual messages to alleged 13-year-old decoy

PEDO STING Durham Police officer accused of sexual messages to alleged 13-year-old decoy

UK News
Aerial ladder sent to Southampton fire as crews tackle incident near Foyes Corner

FLAT BLAZE Aerial ladder sent to Southampton fire as crews tackle incident near Foyes Corner

Breaking News
Fire near Foyes Corner in Southampton forces buses onto diversion routes

ROOF BLAZE Fire near Foyes Corner in Southampton forces buses onto diversion routes

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
London man says he was ‘left to die’ after an ambulance was not sent despite heart rate reaching 170bpm

LEFT TO DIE London man says he was ‘left to die’ after an ambulance was not sent despite heart rate reaching 170bpm

UK News
Belfast attempted murder case sent to Crown Court as victim recovers from life-changing injuries

MURDER ATTEMPT Belfast attempted murder case sent to Crown Court as victim recovers from life-changing injuries

UK News
Mother who groomed 15-year-old boy into sexual relationship is pregnant with fourth child

CHILD PREDATOR Mother who groomed 15-year-old boy into sexual relationship is pregnant with fourth child

UK News
Watch Live