Person found dead after overnight incident as major police cordon remains on North Pole Road

A person has been found dead following an overnight incident on North Pole Road in west London, where a major police cordon remains in place this morning.

Emergency services were called to the area during the early hours of Friday, September 25, following reports of a collision.

London Ambulance Service said it was called at 1.22am and sent an ambulance crew, paramedics in fast response cars and an incident response officer.

The first paramedic arrived at the scene in less than two minutes.

A person was subsequently confirmed dead.

A significant police cordon remains in place on North Pole Road while officers investigate the circumstances surrounding the death.

Pictures from the scene show police tape stretched across the carriageway, with officers preventing access to the cordoned area.

Cars, cyclists and pedestrians attempting to enter North Pole Road from the Latimer Road direction have reportedly been turned away.

One witness said an officer described the location as a “serious crime scene”, although the Metropolitan Police has not yet confirmed the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

The road has been closed for several hours, with the incident first reported at around 12.55am.

Collision investigation work has been taking place within the cordon.

Bus routes 7 and 70 have also been diverted because of the closure, with passengers advised to allow additional time for their journeys.

Access restrictions remain around North Pole Road, although alternative routes are available through the surrounding White City and Shepherd’s Bush area.

Police have not yet released the identity of the person who died or further details about how the incident occurred.

The Metropolitan Police has been approached for further information.

Enquiries remain ongoing.