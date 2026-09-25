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CHILD PREDATOR Mother who groomed 15-year-old boy into sexual relationship is pregnant with fourth child

Mother who groomed 15-year-old boy into sexual relationship is pregnant with fourth child

A mother-of-three who avoided an immediate prison sentence after grooming a 15-year-old boy into a sexual relationship is now pregnant with her fourth child.

Nicole Lines, from Ramsgate, was 28 when she invited the teenage boy to her home before supplying him with alcohol and cannabis and engaging in sexual activity with him.

Lines later admitted two counts of sexual activity with a child, three counts of possessing indecent images of a child and offences relating to the supply and possession of a Class B drug.

The indecent images related to the 15-year-old boy she had groomed.

Lines was sentenced in 2023 and was spared an immediate custodial sentence.

Following her conviction, she also lost custody of her three children.

It has now emerged that Lines is pregnant with her fourth child.

The father of the unborn child is understood to be aware of Lines’ previous conviction and the circumstances surrounding the offences.

Lines’ case centred on the abuse of a position she had created with the teenager, supplying him with alcohol and cannabis before engaging in sexual activity with him.

Under UK law, the age of consent is 16, meaning a 15-year-old cannot legally consent to sexual activity with an adult.

Lines’ conviction remains part of her criminal record following the proceedings in 2023.

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