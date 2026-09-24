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POLICE PROBE Police launch investigation after man found dead in public place in Shipley

Police launch investigation after man found dead in public place in Shipley

Police have launched an investigation after a man was found dead in a public place in Shipley this morning.

Officers were called to Crag Road at around 6.33am today, 24 September, following a report from the ambulance service of a sudden death.

The death of the adult man is currently being treated as unexplained.

Detectives and crime scene investigators have been carrying out enquiries in the area, with a police cordon in place while the circumstances surrounding the man’s death are established.

Police said the investigation remains at a very early stage.

A scene remains in place on Crag Road while officers continue their enquiries.

No further details about the man’s identity or the circumstances leading to his death have been released at this stage.

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