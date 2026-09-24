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KNIFE ATTACK Man admits stabbing woman during violence at Westbury Conservative Club

Man admits stabbing woman during violence at Westbury Conservative Club

A 21-year-old man has admitted stabbing a woman during an incident at Westbury Conservative Club in Wiltshire.

Jordan Bingham, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to grievous bodily harm with intent and possession of a bladed article when he appeared at Salisbury Crown Court.

The charges relate to an incident in the early hours of Sunday, 16 August, when a 24-year-old woman suffered a knife wound during an affray at the club.

Police confirmed the woman’s injury was not life-threatening.

Guilty pleas at Salisbury Crown Court

Bingham appeared before Salisbury Crown Court on Wednesday, 16 September, where he admitted both offences.

He was remanded in custody following the hearing and is due to return to Salisbury Crown Court for sentencing on 20 November.

Wiltshire Police released a custody photograph of Bingham following his guilty pleas.

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