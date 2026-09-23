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DIED AT SCENE Man, 49, Dies After Being Found Unconscious in Orpington

Man, 49, Dies After Being Found Unconscious in Orpington

A 49-year-old man has died after being found unconscious in Orpington on Wednesday morning.

Metropolitan Police officers were called to Waldens Road at 7.26am on Wednesday, 23 September, following reports that a man had been discovered unresponsive.

Police attended alongside the London Ambulance Service, which deployed an ambulance crew, paramedics in fast-response cars, an incident response officer and members of its Hazardous Area Response Team.

Despite the efforts of emergency crews, the man was

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