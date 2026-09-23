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SCARY TIMES School Run Driver Stopped in Motability Audi With No Insurance and Provisional Licence

School Run Driver Stopped in Motability Audi With No Insurance and Provisional Licence

A school pick-up run in Rugby ended with a car being seized after police stopped a driver behind the wheel of a Motability Audi.

Officers from Warwickshire Police‘s Operational Patrol Unit stopped the Audi Q4 while the driver was carrying out the school run.

Checks revealed the man was not permitted by Motability to drive the vehicle.

Police then established that he was allegedly uninsured and held only a provisional driving licence.

The driver was reported to court for the alleged offences.

Officers also seized the Audi Q4 and informed Motability about what police described as improper use of the vehicle.

Warwickshire Police’s Operational Patrol Unit highlighted the stop as part of its work targeting motorists using vehicles without the necessary licence or insurance.

 

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