Met Warns Predatory Offenders Are Using Everyday Medicines and Vapes to Spike Victims

Predatory offenders are increasingly using everyday medicines, prescription drugs and substances placed in vapes to spike unsuspecting victims, the Metropolitan Police has warned.

Detectives issued the warning ahead of Freshers’ Week operations across London, saying evidence suggests offenders are changing both the substances they use and the places where they target people.

Although drink spiking has traditionally been associated with pubs, bars and nightclubs, police are now investigating incidents linked to house parties, pre-drinks, student accommodation and other private settings.

More than half of reported spiking victims during the past year were aged between 18 and 35.

EVERYDAY MEDICINES BEING USED TO SPIKE VICTIMS

The Met said officers continue to encounter substances including cocaine and ketamine, but investigations are increasingly uncovering readily available medicines.

These include antihistamines and travel sickness medication which can cause drowsiness, confusion, memory loss and reduced awareness when given to someone without their knowledge.

Police have also received increasing reports of vape spiking, where substances are secretly introduced into vaping devices or liquids.

Specialist forensic equipment is now being used by the Met to rapidly examine suspected spiked vapes and detect a wider range of substances.

Police warned that some over-the-counter and prescription medicines may not be identified by commercially available self-testing kits.

131 POSITIVE OUTCOMES

The Met recorded 131 positive outcomes for spiking-related offences during the past year, representing a 20% increase on the previous reporting period.

Detective Superintendent Dan Thompson, the Met’s spiking lead, said the nature of offending was changing.

He said police were seeing a broader range of substances being used while offenders were increasingly targeting people in homes, at parties and in student accommodation.

Thompson warned that some substances remain detectable for only a short period, making rapid reporting particularly important.

Police say reports made within the first 12 hours can improve opportunities to obtain forensic evidence, secure CCTV, identify witnesses and make arrests.

Victims are nevertheless being urged to report incidents even when considerably more time has passed.

GREENWICH MAN GIVEN LIFE SENTENCE

Police highlighted the case of Chao Xu as an example of the danger posed by offenders targeting victims in private settings.

Xu, 33, from Greenwich, targeted women who attended gatherings at his flat.

He was sentenced to life imprisonment after admitting multiple offences of rape, sexual assault and voyeurism.

Specialist toxicology examinations identified substances including GHB and scopolamine, a medication used for travel sickness, in drinks offered to victims.

FRESHERS’ WEEK OPERATIONS ACROSS LONDON

Met officers will carry out targeted operations at universities, student events and night-time economy venues across London during Freshers’ Week.

Police will work alongside partner organisations to identify suspected offenders, gather intelligence and prevent further offences.

Anyone who believes they have been spiked is being encouraged to contact police as quickly as possible.

Where an offence is taking place or has just happened, people should call 999. Incidents can also be reported through 101 or online.