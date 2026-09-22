Four arrested after four people injured in suspected bladed weapon attack in Halifax

Four people have been arrested after a woman and three men were injured during a suspected bladed weapon attack in Halifax.

West Yorkshire Police were called to Maltings Road, Fountain Head Village, shortly after 2pm on Monday following reports that a group of adults had been seen emerging from nearby woodland with injuries.

Officers attending the scene found four people with injuries believed to have been caused by bladed weapons.

Police confirmed the injuries were not considered life-threatening.

Three men, aged 30, 53 and 56, and a 26-year-old woman were arrested following the incident.

The three injured men required hospital treatment.

A significant police presence remained in the area while enquiries were carried out, with forensic officers examining the scene.

Halifax Neighbourhood Policing Team officers have also been conducting reassurance patrols in the area.

Police are investigating the circumstances as an affray and enquiries remain ongoing.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police, quoting reference 13260537619.