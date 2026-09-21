Two arrested after major fire at Grand Burstin Hotel in Folkestone

Two people have been arrested as police continue to investigate a major Fire at the Grand Burstin Hotel in Folkestone which led to people being evacuated from nearby homes.

Kent Police was called to the hotel in Marine Parade at around 1.20am on Saturday, 19 September, where a significant emergency response was already under way.

Residents living nearby were moved to safety while crews from Kent Fire and Rescue Service worked to extinguish the blaze.

Police confirmed that on Sunday, 20 September, a 38-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman, both from the local area, were arrested in connection with the incident.

They have since been released while enquiries continue.

Investigators are continuing work to establish the cause of the fire, with local road closures remaining in place while examination of the scene is carried out.

Kent Police said officers are also working closely with partner agencies supporting those affected by the evacuation.

Anyone with information, CCTV or dashcam footage which could assist the investigation is asked to contact Kent Police on 01622 652006, quoting reference 46/155727/26.