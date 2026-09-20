A woman has been arrested on suspicion of drink-driving following a five-vehicle Collision on the M25 in Surrey.

Emergency services were called to the clockwise carriageway between Junction 10 for Guildford and Junction 11 for Woking shortly before 2.50pm on Sunday, 20 September.

Surrey Police said a woman in her 40s was arrested. Two lanes were closed while officers and other emergency crews dealt with the incident, causing delays of up to 70 minutes and queues extending towards Cobham Services.

Person taken to hospital after separate crash

A second collision was reported earlier on the anticlockwise M25 between Junction 13 at Staines and Junction 12 for the M3.

Police attended shortly before 2pm following reports that three vehicles had collided. One person was taken to hospital for treatment.

All lanes later reopened, although motorists continued to face residual delays and several miles of congestion.

Further disruption near Godstone

A separate multi-vehicle collision also caused severe delays on the anticlockwise M25 between Junction 6 at Godstone and Junction 5 for the M26.

Traffic was initially brought to a standstill while emergency services and traffic officers worked at the scene. Queues reached around seven miles, with delays reported at up to 90 minutes.

National Highways subsequently released traffic through lanes four and three, but lanes one and two remained closed while the incident was being managed.

Drivers were advised to allow additional time and check the latest traffic information before travelling.