Man charged after Telford bus driver assaulted and vehicle crashes into cars

A man has been charged with a series of offences after a bus driver was assaulted and the vehicle was allegedly driven into several cars in Telford.

West Mercia Police said officers were called to Court Street in Madeley at 6.37pm on Friday, 18 September, following reports of an assault involving a bus driver.

During the incident, the driver was reportedly forced from the bus before the vehicle was driven along Park Way towards the High Street.

The bus then collided with a number of vehicles before coming to a stop.

Paramedics took the driver to hospital for further treatment. Police said his injuries were not serious.

Ali Balhad, 33, has since been charged with aggravated vehicle taking, assault, attempted grievous bodily harm, dangerous driving, robbery, theft from a store, making threats to kill and three counts of criminal damage.

Police said Balhad, a Yemeni national, is believed to have been in the Telford area for approximately one week.

He has been remanded in custody and is due to appear before Telford Magistrates’ Court on Monday, 21 September.

Criminal proceedings are active and the defendant is entitled to a fair trial.