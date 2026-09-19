Robot pupils helping children attend school from home or hospital

Children who are unable to physically attend school because of illness or other circumstances are being given the chance to remain part of their classrooms through the use of telepresence robots.

The AV1 robot is placed on a pupil’s desk and allows them to remotely see and hear what is happening in lessons from their home or hospital.

Using a secure app, the pupil can speak to teachers and classmates, move the robot’s head to look around the classroom and virtually raise their hand when they want to participate.

The video connection works in one direction, meaning the child can see the classroom but pupils and teachers cannot see them. Audio works both ways, allowing conversations to take place.

Councils including Devon, Luton, Wakefield and Bracknell Forest have used the technology to support pupils who cannot attend school in person.

Devon invested in 16 AV1 robots for a pilot involving five secondary schools, while Wakefield said 21 had been deployed across the district by February 2026.

Research into telepresence technology suggests robots can help some children maintain friendships, stay connected with school life and participate in lessons during extended periods of absence, although outcomes can differ depending on the individual pupil and how the technology is used.

The cost also varies between areas, with some local authorities buying robots and lending them to schools. Bracknell Forest currently lists AV1 hire at £40 per week.

The technology is intended to provide a bridge back into education rather than simply allowing a child to watch lessons remotely.

Would you be happy to see an AV1 robot used in your child’s classroom to help a pupil who cannot physically attend school?