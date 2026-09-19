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MAJOR BLAZE Hundreds flee Folkestone seafront hotel as 26 fire engines battle major overnight blaze

 

Hundreds of hotel guests were forced to flee into the night after a major Fire tore through the Grand Burstin Hotel on Folkestone seafront.

A huge emergency response was sent to the landmark hotel during the early hours of Saturday, 19 September, as flames and thick smoke spread from the lower part of the building.

At the height of the incident, 26 fire engines and a height vehicle were deployed to the Britannia Hotels-owned property.

Kent Fire and Rescue Service said the blaze is believed to have started in the hotel’s basement, although investigators have not yet established what caused it.

 

By 6.55am, 15 fire engines remained at the scene, with crews in breathing apparatus continuing efforts to extinguish the fire.

Guests forced from rooms in early hours

Guests described being woken by fire alarms and having to leave their rooms immediately.

 

One woman, who had been staying on the fourth floor, said: “We just woke up when the alarm went off. We just had to jump up, get ready and dash out.

“Everybody was just getting out as quickly as they could.”

Another guest, Jeff Gardner, said the alarm sounded at around 1.15am or 1.20am and he escaped using a fire exit.

He described seeing grey smoke becoming progressively darker as he left the building and said more than 100 people were counted outside following the evacuation.

Some guests escaped without coats, luggage or other belongings.

Mr Gardner, who was visiting from Texas, said he had been unable to retrieve his bag or passport.

“Some people in pyjamas and one guy just had some sweatpants on,” he said.

“At least I got my clothes. I didn’t get my bag. I don’t have my passport.”

Pub opened to shelter evacuated guests

The Harbour Inn, opposite the Grand Burstin, opened its doors during the night after being asked to provide shelter for those evacuated.

Landlord Ben Cuthbert said around 200 people were gathered around the harbour when he arrived at approximately 2am.

“When we got here at 2 o’clock in the morning, there were people everywhere,” he said.

“They just needed a place to stay warm and come in from the cold and be treated.”

Paramedics treated people at the pub, including some suffering from smoke inhalation and other injuries.

Mr Cuthbert said some guests had suffered sprains, cuts and bruises, which he believed happened as large numbers of people hurried to leave the hotel.

“It looked quite chaotic at first but it got organised very quickly between the police and the fire and the ambulance,” he added.

Welfare centre established

A welfare centre was set up at Three Hills Sports Park for people unable to return to the hotel.

Folkestone and Hythe District Council has been assisting those affected, while Kent Fire and Rescue Service’s Volunteer Response Team has also been providing support and advice.

Police officers remain at the scene assisting with traffic management, and a cordon has been established around the hotel.

Residents living nearby have been advised to close windows and doors because of smoke from the blaze and have been urged not to approach the scene.

Emergency services have also asked motorists and members of the public to keep surrounding roads clear so fire engines and other emergency vehicles can get through.

Britannia Hotels said it was taking “immediate action to ensure the safety and wellbeing of all guests and team members”.

A spokesperson added: “Emergency services are on site and we are fully cooperating with the authorities to support those affected and assist with the ongoing response.”

Firefighters are continuing to deal with the incident and the cause of the blaze remains unknown.

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