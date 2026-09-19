Former Met officer jailed over staged crash and insurance fraud

A former Metropolitan Police officer has been jailed for more than four years for his role in an organised fraud involving deliberately staged road collisions and bogus insurance claims.

Kuldip Singh, 42, was sentenced at Southwark Crown Court on Friday 18 September after admitting a series of offences connected to fraudulent insurance claims and attempts to manipulate police records.

Prosecutors said Singh was still serving with the Metropolitan Police when he became involved with a group which deliberately arranged vehicle collisions before submitting fraudulent personal injury claims.

One staged crash resulted in five claims totalling £33,362 being submitted to insurers. However, only £912 was ultimately paid out.

Singh was also involved in fraudulent claims connected with a car hire company he operated.

The Crown Prosecution Service said he falsely reported a burglary before submitting an insurance claim which resulted in a payout of £16,145.

In a separate incident, Singh created a false police report claiming that one of his leased vehicles had been cloned. Prosecutors said he persuaded a member of police staff to enter the false information onto a police database.

Singh was dismissed from the Metropolitan Police for gross misconduct in 2017 and subsequently left the UK.

He was extradited from Georgia in March 2026 to face proceedings in Britain.

Singh pleaded guilty to offences including conspiracy to commit fraud, fraud by false representation, conspiracy to pervert the course of justice, perverting the course of justice and unauthorised computer access.

At Southwark Crown Court, he was sentenced to four years and five months in prison.

The court also disqualified Singh from acting as a company director for five years.