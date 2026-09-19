Police cordon off Bradford road as officers respond to incident

A police cordon has been put in place on Swain House Road in Bradford this morning as officers deal with an ongoing incident.

Police are at the scene, with part of the area taped off while enquiries are carried out.

The circumstances surrounding the incident have not yet been confirmed, and West Yorkshire Police have not released any official details about what has happened.

Members of the public are being asked to avoid speculation while further information is awaited.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has photographs or information from the scene can contact UKNIP via inbox.

This is a developing incident and further details will be published when confirmed by police.