Murder investigation launched after 88-year-old woman found dead at Abingdon home

Police have named an 88-year-old woman whose death has prompted a murder investigation in Abingdon.

Jill Gant, of Appleford Drive, has been identified as the victim following the launch of an investigation by Thames Valley Police‘s Major Crime Unit.

Officers were called to an address in Appleford Drive at around 2.20pm on Thursday.

Jill’s family have released a photograph of her through police as the investigation continues.

Specially trained officers are supporting her family, with Thames Valley Police asking that their privacy is respected.

A 36-year-old man from Abingdon was arrested on suspicion of murder and remained in police custody at the time of the police update.

The Major Crime Unit’s investigation into the circumstances surrounding Jill’s death remains ongoing.