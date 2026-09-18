Sussex Police Appeal for Witnesses After Reports of Man Exposing Himself in Stanmer Park

Sussex Police have issued an appeal following reports of a man exposing himself to women in Stanmer Park, Brighton. The incidents were reported around 3pm on Saturday, September 12.

The man was described as being aged between 17 and 25 and having short brown hair. He was seen pretending to urinate behind a tree before exposing himself as women walked past. Police said he was wearing grey shorts, a grey tracksuit top and a T-shirt at the time.

Officers have increased patrols in Stanmer Park to provide reassurance following the reports. Sussex Police are also asking anyone with mobile phone footage that could assist with their investigation to contact them on 101 or report information online, quoting serial 62 of 14/09.

A statement from Sussex Police confirms that they are seeking witnesses to help with the ongoing investigation. The police have not yet confirmed whether the incident was reported to the public or if it is a matter of concern for the community.