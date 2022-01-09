Daniel Stewart, 34, of Strouds Close, Swindon, was driving a BMW 440I Sport on the M4 near to Chippenham shortly before midnight on May 26 when he...
Two drug dealers who attempted to bring cocaine with an estimated street value of £1.4 million onto the streets of West Yorkshire by hiding it in a gas cannister have been given lengthy jail sentences.
Thankfully, he will now have a considerable time in prison to ponder his actions:The seized cocaine had a street value of about £400,000
A man has been charged following an incident in which a police officer was seriously assaulted
Police were called to reports of a concern for safety yesterday following a fire at a property in Costessey
A man who was arrested by specialist officers as part of a targeted operation into the supply of Class A drugs has been jailed for eight years. Luke...
A man has died following a collision on the M6 in the West Midlands
Detectives are appealing for witnesses to come forward following a reported assault inside a Bournemouth nightclub.
The 13-year-old was last seen in the #Willenhall area of #Coventry at 11.30pm on Friday
Ten properties were evacuated after a house explosion Larbert
A man and a woman were taken to hospital after being involved in a collision with a car in Folkestone
Kent Police was called to the incident at a roundabout on Bouverie Road West, at the junction with Castle Hill Avenue, at around 4.40pm on Sunday 27...
Police are appealing for privately held CCTV footage following reports a man used a shovel to cause damage to multiple cars parked in Swanley
Investigators are appealing for information following a serious collision near Farningham
Kent Police is appealing for witnesses after a man reported being bitten by a dog in Bean, near Dartford
Cyclist dies following collision on A20 in Wrotham
The victim, a man aged in his 40s, was pushing his niece in a pram when it accidentally went over an unknown man’s foot. The man reacted by punching the victim so hard in the face that it broke his eye socket
Detectives have released an image of a man they would like to speak to following a serious assault in West Norwood. The incident happened shortly...
A serving Metropolitan Police officer has been cleared of causing the death of a pensioner by careless driving
Police are extremely concerned for the welfare of a young man who is missing from home in Southgate
Two people are due to be appear in court charged with the murder of Susan Ioannou in Edmonton
Officers are appealing for witnesses after a man was seriously injured in an attack in Croydon
A man has been charged in connection with a collision on the #M6 near Stafford over the weekend, which claimed the life of a Traffic management operative
A man has been charged over the death of a highways worker on the M6 on Saturday (26 February). Police were attempting to stop an Audi vehicle, which...
A 23-year-old man from Havant was arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning actual bodily harm
A non-league football game in Portsmouth was briefly held up when a visiting supporter ran onto the pitch to confront a player
Police are continuing to appeal for information to help find missing 53-year-old Hayley Seymour
The family of a man who sadly died in a collision during Storm Eunice have today paid tribute to him
A 22 year old man has been sentenced to 18 months in prison after pleading guilty to a number of driving offences, following a serious collision in Hatfield last year
Just before 1pm on Saturday 22 May (2021), Mohammed Ibriham Hussain, of Dragon Road, Hatfield, sped through a roundabout junction on Cavendish Way...
A man has been jailed for attempted murder in Reading
We are appealing for the public’s help to trace a teenager who has gone missing from #Harpenden
A man has been sentenced to five years in prison following a warrant that was conducted in Hitchin last year
Officers investigating a burglary in St Albans have released an image of a man they would like to identify
A man who used dating apps to sexually exploit seven teenage girls has been jailed for 25 years.
His brother, who joined him on two occasions in hotel rooms to sexually exploit the vulnerable victims, was jailed for four years. Two detectives who...
Essex Police, the VVU, the Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner for Essex and the Ben Kinsella Trust are teaming up to raise awareness of the dangers of carrying a knife by launching a new competition for Essex secondary school aged children
Tributes have been made to a man found dead inside a flat in Westcliff at the weekend as a man is charged with his murder
Storm Franklin has been named as the low-pressure system is expected to bring high winds during Sunday night and into Monday morning for much of the UK
Police have arrested a man on suspicion of murder after a man was found dead in Westcliff
France is finally lifting its ban on UK holidaymakers, the country’s tourism minister, Jean-Baptiste Lemoyne, has announced
The requirement to isolate upon arrival will also be scrapped, under changes coming into force from tomorrow morning. Travellers will continue to...